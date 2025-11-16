Celtics vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, KTLA, and FDSSC

The Boston Celtics (6-7) are favored by 5 points against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-8) on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS, KTLA, and FDSSC. The matchup's point total is 220.5.

Celtics vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -5 220.5 -198 +166

Celtics vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (72.4%)

Celtics vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have covered the spread twice this season.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over five times out of 12 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time (seven out of 12 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (3-3-0) than it has in road tilts (2-4-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total three times in six opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season, Los Angeles is 1-7-0 at home against the spread (.125 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (five times out of eight) than on the road (two of four) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 27 points, 5.1 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Neemias Queta is averaging 8.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 25 points, 6.3 boards and 9.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (fifth in league).

The Clippers are receiving 16.2 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 4.8 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 50% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Derrick Jones Jr. provides the Clippers 10.9 points, 2.5 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Clippers get 7.3 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.