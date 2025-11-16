Rockets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Rockets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSFL

A pair of hot teams square off when the Houston Rockets (8-3) host the Orlando Magic (7-6) on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic are 8.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going against the Rockets, winners of three straight. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Rockets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8.5 229.5 -319 +260

Rockets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (69.4%)

Rockets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Magic have five wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, nine of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 13 chances.

Magic games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-1-0) than it has in home games (3-2-0).

At home, the Rockets go over the over/under 60% of the time (three of five games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 100% of games (six of six).

This season, Orlando is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (28.6%, two of seven) than away (66.7%, four of six).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 assists and 10.2 boards.

Kevin Durant averages 25.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 17.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard averages 12.3 points, 2.3 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 47.7% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.7 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists for the Magic.

The Magic are getting 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.2 points, 7.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 53.5% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Anthony Black averages 10.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.5 points, 3.9 boards and 4.4 assists. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

