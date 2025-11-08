Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: KFAA and MNMT

A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Dallas Mavericks (2-7) visit the Washington Wizards (1-8) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a four-game losing streak against the Wizards, who have lost seven straight. The matchup's point total is 230.5.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3.5 230.5 -162 +136

Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (66.9%)

Wizards vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-6-0).

The Wizards have covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over twice this season.

The Wizards have hit the over 66.7% of the time this year (six of nine games with a set point total).

Washington has been better against the spread on the road (1-4-0) than at home (0-4-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more frequently at home (three of four, 75%) than away (three of five, 60%).

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington Jr. averages 15.6 points, 8.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.6 points, 3 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Davis averages 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 52% from the field.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 2.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the field and 49% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 6.8 boards and 4 assists per game. He is draining 53.2% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with an average of 2.6 treys.

CJ McCollum averages 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is draining 35.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Wizards are getting 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

Per game, Carlton Carrington provides the Wizards 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

