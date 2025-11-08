Gonzaga vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) go up against the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) on November 8, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (75.3%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Gonzaga-Oklahoma spread (Gonzaga -10.5) or total (163.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Oklahoma covered 18 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Gonzaga covered the spread when it was a 10.5-point favorite or more 40.9% of the time last year. That's more often than Oklahoma covered as an underdog by 10.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Bulldogs did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-4-0) than they did at home (4-10-0) last season.

The Sooners' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .471 (8-9-0). On the road, it was .444 (4-5-0).

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga was favored on the moneyline 30 total times last season. It finished 22-8 in those games.

The Bulldogs went 15-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -649 or shorter (88.2%).

Oklahoma won eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Sooners were at least a +460 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Gonzaga an 86.6% chance to win.

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in college basketball on offense (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

At 34.6 rebounds per game and 28.9 rebounds allowed, Gonzaga was 47th and 47th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Gonzaga was best in the country in assists (19.7 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the country in committing them (9.3 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Oklahoma was 70th in the nation last season with 78.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 255th with 74.6 points allowed per game.

With 29.3 boards per game, Oklahoma was 323rd in the nation. It gave up 31.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 172nd in college basketball.

Oklahoma ranked 196th in the nation with 13.4 dimes per game.

Oklahoma averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!