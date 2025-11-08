Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and KUNP

The Miami Heat (5-4) are only 3-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (5-3) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and KUNP. The over/under is set at 240.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3 240.5 -148 +126

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (64.4%)

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread six times in eight games with a set spread.

In the Heat's nine games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times out of nine chances this season.

Heat games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 36% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Jerami Grant averages 20.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 4.9 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 37% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Clingan averages 8.3 points, 9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field.

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 17.4 points for the Heat, plus 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 53.8% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Per game, Davion Mitchell provides the Heat 9 points, 2.9 boards and 7.6 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kel'el Ware averages 9.8 points, 7.2 boards and 0.6 assists. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.