Nuggets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Nuggets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: FDSIN and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (6-2) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (1-7) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSIN and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Nuggets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11.5 233.5 -621 +460

Nuggets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (62.5%)

Nuggets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-0).

The Pacers have played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, five of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Pacers games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 24.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 11.6 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Aaron Gordon averages 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 46.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Braun is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 25.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Jarace Walker averages 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is also making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith.

The Pacers get 8 points per game from Ben Sheppard, plus 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Isaiah Jackson's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

