Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (6-2) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-6) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -11.5 225.5 -510 +390

Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (71.1%)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-2).

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 4-4-0 this year.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in four opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered one time in four opportunities on the road.

When playing at home, the Spurs exceed the over/under 25% of the time (one of four games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 75% of games (three of four).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.1 points, 12.3 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 28.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Devin Vassell is averaging 14.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie averages 10.1 points, 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 41% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.3 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 14.9 points, 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 38.3% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Herbert Jones averages 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Derik Queen averages 8.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.