Clippers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Clippers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (4-5) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The game airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSC. The matchup's point total is 226.5.

Clippers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4.5 226.5 -186 +156

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (73.2%)

Clippers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread once over eight games with a set spread.

In the Suns' nine games this year, they have four wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total five times out of nine chances this season.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (five of nine games with a set point total).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread at home (4-0-1) than on the road (0-3-1) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, two of five) than on the road (75%, three of four).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).

Ivica Zubac averages 14.4 points, 9.9 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

John Collins is averaging 12.6 points, 0.9 assists and 5 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 30.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists. He is also sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 43.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 treys (fourth in league).

Per game, Mark Williams provides the Suns 12.3 points, 10 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 5.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (fourth in league).

Per game, Collin Gillespie gives the Suns 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.