Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSFL and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (1-4) are underdogs (+9) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (2-4) at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on FDSFL and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -9 233.5 -391 +310

Wizards vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (69.8%)

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread one time over six games with a set spread.

The Wizards have covered the spread one time this season.

Magic games have gone over the total three times out of five chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total four times in five opportunities (80%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.5 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.2 points, 5.5 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane averages 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 8.2 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 53.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Black is averaging 13 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George averages 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 53.2% of his shots from the floor and 54.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (seventh in league).

The Wizards are getting 18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

The Wizards are getting 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

The Wizards are getting 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Khris Middleton.

The Wizards receive 13.8 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

