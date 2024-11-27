Wizards vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Wizards vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSC

The Washington Wizards (2-14) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (11-8) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Wizards vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -10.5 223.5 -481 +370

Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (78.9%)

Wizards vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have gone 12-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 16 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, seven of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (eight of 16 games with a set point total).

At home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-3-0).

When playing at home, the Clippers exceed the total 27.3% of the time (three of 11 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 50% of games (four of eight).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .250. It is 2-6-0 ATS on its home court and 2-5-1 on the road.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over three of eight times at home (37.5%), and five of eight on the road (62.5%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 20.5 points, 7.3 boards and 8.7 assists, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Norman Powell is averaging 23.3 points, 2.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.7 points, 1 assists and 3.5 boards.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.2 points for the Wizards, plus 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists.

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks (fifth in league).

Bilal Coulibaly averages 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is draining 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Wizards get 11.4 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 9.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.6 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

