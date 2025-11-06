Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSOH and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (1-7) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-3) after losing three home games in a row. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, November 7, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is 236.5.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11.5 236.5 -719 +520

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (82.2%)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have covered the spread once this year.

This season, three of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (2-2-0) than it does in road games (1-3-0).

At home, the Cavaliers go over the total 25% of the time (one of four games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 50% of games (two of four).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 8.4 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Mitchell averages 31.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 57.6% from the field and 45.5% from downtown, with 4.3 made treys per game (second in league).

Jarrett Allen averages 15.7 points, 7.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 59.6% from the floor.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 18.4 points, 3 assists and 5.6 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr is averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wizards.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 6.8 boards and 4 assists per game. He is draining 53.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Wizards are getting 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Tre Johnson averages 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Per game, Carlton Carrington gives the Wizards 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

