Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSNX, KJZZ, and Jazz+

Northwest Division foes meet when the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4) host the Utah Jazz (3-5) at Target Center, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 7, 2025. The Timberwolves are 12.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 229.5 -699 +500

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (86%)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread two times over eight games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 5-3-0 this season.

This season, six of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 6.9 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 56% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels averages 17.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 15.9 points, 4 assists and 3.5 boards.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 9.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 74.4% from the field (second in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 30.4 points, 6.6 boards and 2 assists. He is also draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (sixth in league).

The Jazz get 22.6 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.5 boards and 7.9 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is sinking 37.7% of his shots from the floor.

Svi Mykhailiuk averages 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Jazz are getting 6.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

