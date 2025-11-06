Nets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSDET

The Brooklyn Nets (1-7) are underdogs (by 8 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (6-2) on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 227.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8 227.5 -391 +310

Nets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (67.2%)

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 3-4-1 this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over three times this season.

The Nets have eclipsed the over/under 62.5% of the time this year (five of eight games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has performed better at home (2-2-0) than away (1-2-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over three of four times at home (75%), and two of four on the road (50%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points, 9.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.9 points, 1.8 assists and 11.4 rebounds.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart averages 11.5 points, 7.1 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Ron Holland II is averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.6 boards.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Nets.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 14.6 points, 7.1 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 21.4 points, 1.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Cam Thomas.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Nets are getting 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

