Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for NFL Week 10

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers for Week 10

Kendrick Bourne, WR, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 15%

An NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers features one of the best game environments on the main slate thanks to a close spread (4.5), high total (49.5), and fine weather conditions.

Can Kendrick Bourne get in on the fun?

Bourne famously erupted for 142 yards against the Rams in Week 5 and followed it up with another 142-yard outing in Week 6. Seeing him catch 15 of his 20 targets for 284 yards in just two games was special, the major caveat being that George Kittle was out in both of those games while Jauan Jennings missed one of those contests.

With Kittle and Jennings back in the fold, Bourne has mostly faded into the background. That said, he's run 78.3% of the routes and earned a 19.1% air yards share in three games since Kittle returned. The Niners have decent-ish offensive expectations despite a really tough matchup, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a side character such as Bourne carve out a notable role on Sunday.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 29%

It might be a stretch to call Christian Watson a deep sleeper considering he's rostered in 29% of leagues, but I still think he's flying under the radar.

Watson has been targeted just eight times through two games since returning from an ACL injury, but he turned those looks into a whopping 143 yards. We can have some optimism that Watson pieces together his best fantasy showing of the season when the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Watson's route participation rate jumped from 62.2% to 78.9% from Weeks 8 to 9. He may be primed to earn targets at a higher clip now that the Packers have lost yet another pass-catcher in Tucker Kraft. Matthew Golden has also been limited in practice with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles are allowing the second-most targets on a per-route basis and the third-highest average depth of target (12.4) to opposing wide receivers, putting Watson in a good spot to flash his big play ability in an important game.

Emari Demercado, RB, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $4,900 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 22%

Trey Benson is eligible to return from the IR in Week 10 but has not practiced as of Wednesday. It sounds like he'll miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. If that holds, Emari Demercado could be worth a dart throw if you're in need of a running back.

Demercado handled 14 carries while Zonovan Knight was limited to 9 carries in Week 9. The former turned his 14 attempts into 79 yards while the latter was held to just 27 rushing yards. Demercado also earned two red zone attempts in that one.

Now, a date with the Seahawks is much different than one with the Dallas Cowboys. It's a day and night difference, in fact, with Seattle's defense ranking second against the run and Dallas ranking 30th in the split. It's hard to get at all excited about how Arizona's rush offense could fare in this one, but we've reached a point where injuries have caused the top handcuffs around the league to get snatched up in the majority of leagues. Demercado at least holds double-digit carry upside and has broken off for a few explosive plays this season.

Devin Singletary (21% Yahoo! roster percentage) stands out at running back, too, while Terrell Jennings (1%) would be a viable deep sleeper in the event that Rhamondre Stevenson can't go.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $4,900 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 6%

Lamar Jackson wasted no time in his first game back from injury, tossing four touchdowns in a 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Now that the Baltimore Ravens' offense is back and cooking, we can consider backing Isaiah Likely.

Likely played 58.9% of the snaps and caught three of his four targets for 60 yards in his first full game with Lamar in Week 9. He was also targeted once in the end zone after being a figure in that regard last season. The Ravens will visit the Minnesota Vikings for a game that's showing a close spread in favor of Baltimore (4.5) and a high total (48.5). Minnesota's surrendering the 13th-most targets and 7th-most touchdowns per game to the tight end position, so this is a nice spot for Likely to build off his solid showing from Week 9.

