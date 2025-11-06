Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (3-5) are favored by 3.5 points against the Boston Celtics (4-5) on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3.5 225.5 -162 +136

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55.2%)

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Magic are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Celtics have three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, Magic games have hit the over four times out of nine chances.

Celtics games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This season, Boston is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-2-1 ATS (.250).

Celtics games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time at home (three of five), and 25% of the time away (one of four).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.1 points, 4.5 assists and 9.5 boards.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Black averages 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown, with 1 made treys per game.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 4.4 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 53.5% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Celtics are getting 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Derrick White.

The Celtics receive 15.3 points per game from Payton Pritchard, plus 4 boards and 5.2 assists.

Neemias Queta averages 9.1 points, 8.1 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 71.4% of his shots from the field (third in league).

Josh Minott averages 9.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

