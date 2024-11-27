Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Wisconsin Badgers are among the college football squads playing on Friday, up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-134) | Minnesota: (+112)

Wisconsin: (-134) | Minnesota: (+112) Spread: Wisconsin: -2.5 (-110) | Minnesota: +2.5 (-110)

Wisconsin: -2.5 (-110) | Minnesota: +2.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Wisconsin's record against the spread is 4-7-0.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, Wisconsin has two wins ATS (2-2).

Out of 11 Wisconsin games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Minnesota has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Minnesota is 3-1.

There have been six Minnesota games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (51.5%)

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Point Spread

Minnesota is the underdog by 2.5 points against Wisconsin. Minnesota is -110 to cover the spread, and Wisconsin is -110.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Over/Under

Wisconsin versus Minnesota on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 43.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Moneyline

Wisconsin is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +112 underdog.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wisconsin 24 97 23 53 46.3 11 Minnesota 26.5 82 18.5 15 43.9 11

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Wisconsin vs. Minnesota analysis on FanDuel Research.