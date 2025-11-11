Wisconsin vs Ball State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) battle the Ball State Cardinals (2-0) on November 11, 2025. The matchup airs on BTN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Ball State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Ball State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (94.9%)

Wisconsin is a 25.5-point favorite over Ball State on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 153.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Ball State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin put together a 22-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Ball State compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

The Badgers had a worse record against the spread at home (8-9-0) than they did on the road (8-3-0) last season.

The Cardinals' winning percentage against the spread at home was .385 (5-8-0) last year. Away, it was .538 (7-6-0).

Wisconsin vs. Ball State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin won 21 of the 26 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (80.8%).

The Badgers played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

Last season, Ball State was the underdog 15 times and won three, or 20%, of those games.

The Cardinals were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Wisconsin's implied win probability is 99.0%.

Wisconsin vs. Ball State Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.1 points scored per game and 70.9 points conceded last year, Wisconsin was 36th in the country on offense and 143rd on defense.

At 33.1 rebounds per game and 31.3 rebounds conceded, Wisconsin was 111th and 187th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Wisconsin was ranked 105th in college basketball in assists with 14.5 per game.

Last year, Wisconsin was 19th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 331st in turnovers forced (9.6).

Ball State was 134th in college basketball last season with 75.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 245th with 74.2 points allowed per game.

Last season Ball State grabbed 31.7 boards per game (188th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.4 rebounds per contest (195th-ranked).

Last year Ball State ranked 214th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.1 per game.

Ball State, who was 186th in college basketball with 11.2 turnovers per game, forced 9.5 turnovers per contest, which was 25th-worst in the nation.

