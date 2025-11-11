Wild vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild are up against the San Jose Sharks.

Wild vs Sharks Game Info

Minnesota Wild (7-7-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-6-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-220) Sharks (+180) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (63.5%)

Wild vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +110.

Wild vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Sharks game on Nov. 11, with the over available at -114 and the under at -108.

Wild vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -220 favorite at home.

