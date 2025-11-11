NHL
Wild vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild are up against the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Sharks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (7-7-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-6-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-220)
|Sharks (+180)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (63.5%)
Wild vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +110.
Wild vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Sharks game on Nov. 11, with the over available at -114 and the under at -108.
Wild vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -220 favorite at home.