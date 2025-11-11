Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Denver Nuggets (7-2) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (3-7) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The point total is set at 241.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 241.5 -319 +260

Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (61.1%)

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-0).

The Kings have four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, five of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 10 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in seven of 10 opportunities (70%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (3-1-1) than at home (1-4-0).

Kings games have finished above the over/under less often at home (three times out of five) than away (four of five) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.2 points, 11.9 assists and 13 rebounds.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson is averaging 7.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15 points, 6.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Kings 25.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dennis Schroder averages 12.7 points, 3.6 boards and 6.5 assists. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Kings are getting 15.3 points, 14 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Domantas Sabonis.

