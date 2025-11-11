76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC/Peacock

A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court when Tyrese Maxey (second, 33.2 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (6-4) host Jaylen Brown (eighth, 28 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (5-6) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 232.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1.5 232.5 -134 +114

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (78.6%)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-1).

Against the spread, the Celtics are 4-6-1 this year.

76ers games have gone over the total seven times out of 11 chances this season.

Celtics games this year have gone over the total in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

In home games, Philadelphia has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.600).

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under in three of five home games (60%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in four of five matchups (80%).

Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (2-3-0). On the road, it is .333 (2-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have gone over three of five times at home (60%), and two of six on the road (33.3%).

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 33.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.1 made treys per contest (third in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 assists and 5.8 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 18.6 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Joel Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Celtics Leaders

Brown averages 28 points for the Celtics, plus 4.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Celtics are receiving 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White.

The Celtics are receiving 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Payton Pritchard.

The Celtics receive 8.6 points per game from Neemias Queta, plus 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Celtics are getting 15 points, 1.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

