Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOK

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1) are 7.5-point favorites against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (6-5) Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at Paycom Center. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 226.5 -319 +260

Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.6%)

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over six times.

Warriors games this year have gone over the point total 54.5% of the time (six out of 11 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played worse when playing at home, covering two times in four home games, and four times in seven road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (75%) than road tilts (42.9%).

This year, Golden State is 4-0-1 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-5-0 ATS (.167).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have gone over two of five times at home (40%), and four of six away (66.7%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.2 points, 5.2 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 13.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Ajay Mitchell averages 17.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.5 steals (first in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 18.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

Curry averages 26.8 points, 3.6 boards and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 treys per game (first in NBA).

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga gets the Warriors 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors get 12.2 points per game from Brandin Podziemski, plus 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Warriors receive 8.4 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

