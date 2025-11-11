Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The New York Knicks (6-3) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (4-7) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as big, 10.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -10.5 232.5 -405 +320

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (67.4%)

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Knicks are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 3-8-0 this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total six times out of 11 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 36.4% of the time this season (four of 11 games with a set point total).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.7 points, 12.7 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 27.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per game.

OG Anunoby averages 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 boards.

Josh Hart averages 8.3 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant is averaging 19.2 points, 3.8 boards and 7.9 assists for the Grizzlies.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Grizzlies receive 17 points per game from Jaren Jackson Jr., plus 5.5 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 12 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 10.9 points per game from Jock Landale, plus 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

