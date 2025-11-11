Nets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and SportsNet

The Brooklyn Nets (1-9) host the Toronto Raptors (5-5) after losing five home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Nets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -9.5 232.5 -450 +350

Nets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (56.1%)

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets are 3-6-1 against the spread this year.

Raptors games have gone over the total five times this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in seven of 10 opportunities (70%).

In home games, Toronto has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.500).

The Raptors have hit the over on the total in two of four home games (50%). They've fared the same in road games, going over the total in three of six matchups (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.200, 1-3-1).

Nets games have finished above the over/under more often at home (four times out of five) than away (three of five) this season.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.9 points, 7 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 51% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 58.2% from the floor and 43.5% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 23.3 points, 7.6 boards and 2.6 assists for the Nets.

The Nets are receiving 14.6 points, 7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

Day'Ron Sharpe averages 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 64.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are getting 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tyrese Martin.

