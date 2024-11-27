NHL
Wild vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Wild playing the Buffalo Sabres.
Wild vs Sabres Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (13-4-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-9-1)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-118)
|Sabres (-102)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (51.5%)
Wild vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Wild are +205 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -260.
Wild vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Sabres on November 27, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Wild vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Sabres reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-118) and Buffalo as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.