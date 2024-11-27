Wild vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Wild playing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Wild vs Sabres Game Info

Minnesota Wild (13-4-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-9-1)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-118) Sabres (-102) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (51.5%)

Wild vs Sabres Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Wild are +205 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -260.

Wild vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Sabres on November 27, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Wild vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Sabres reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-118) and Buffalo as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!