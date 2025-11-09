NHL
Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9
The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Calgary Flames.
Wild vs Flames Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (6-7-3) vs. Calgary Flames (4-10-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-182)
|Flames (+150)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Wild win (59.5%)
Wild vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Minnesota, the favorite, is +136.
Wild vs Flames Over/Under
- The Wild-Flames matchup on Nov. 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.
Wild vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Flames reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-182) and Calgary as the underdog (+150) on the road.