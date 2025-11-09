FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Flames Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (6-7-3) vs. Calgary Flames (4-10-2)
  • Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-182)Flames (+150)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (59.5%)

Wild vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Minnesota, the favorite, is +136.

Wild vs Flames Over/Under

  • The Wild-Flames matchup on Nov. 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Wild vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Flames reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-182) and Calgary as the underdog (+150) on the road.

