Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSN and NBCS-CA

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-4) are favored by 5.5 points against the Sacramento Kings (3-6) on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSN and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5.5 235.5 -225 +188

Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (51.2%)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have registered a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 4-4-1 this year.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over seven times.

Kings games this season have hit the over 66.7% of the time (six out of nine games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered one time in four games when playing at home, and it has covered two times in five games on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total three times in four opportunities this season (75%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (3-1-1) than at home (1-3-0).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (two of four), and 80% of the time away (four of five).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels averages 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Naz Reid averages 11 points, 5.1 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. He is also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 45.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Kings are getting 20.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings get 13.8 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.7 boards and 7 assists.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

The Kings are getting 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Domantas Sabonis.

