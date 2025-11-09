Ohio vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
On Tuesday in college football, the Ohio Bobcats are playing the Western Michigan Broncos.
On Tuesday in college football, the Ohio Bobcats are playing the Western Michigan Broncos.
Ohio vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ohio: (-150) | Western Michigan: (+125)
- Spread: Ohio: -2.5 (-120) | Western Michigan: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Ohio vs Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Ohio has covered the spread six times in nine games.
- For the year, Ohio is 3-3 as 2.5-point or better favorites.
- Out of nine Ohio games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
- Western Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-3-0.
- Western Michigan is 3-2 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
- Western Michigan has seen four of its nine games hit the over.
Ohio vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (52.2%)
Ohio vs Western Michigan Point Spread
Ohio is favored by 2.5 points over Western Michigan. Ohio is -120 to cover the spread, with Western Michigan being -102.
Ohio vs Western Michigan Over/Under
An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Ohio-Western Michigan on Nov. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Ohio vs Western Michigan Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Ohio-Western Michigan, Ohio is the favorite at -150, and Western Michigan is +125.
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio
|28.7
|67
|24.2
|68
|52.5
|9
|Western Michigan
|22.3
|107
|19.0
|23
|46.7
|9
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium
