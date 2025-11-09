Ohio vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

On Tuesday in college football, the Ohio Bobcats are playing the Western Michigan Broncos.

Ohio vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-150) | Western Michigan: (+125)

Ohio: (-150) | Western Michigan: (+125) Spread: Ohio: -2.5 (-120) | Western Michigan: +2.5 (-102)

Ohio: -2.5 (-120) | Western Michigan: +2.5 (-102) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio has covered the spread six times in nine games.

For the year, Ohio is 3-3 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

Out of nine Ohio games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Western Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-3-0.

Western Michigan is 3-2 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Western Michigan has seen four of its nine games hit the over.

Ohio vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (52.2%)

Ohio vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 2.5 points over Western Michigan. Ohio is -120 to cover the spread, with Western Michigan being -102.

Ohio vs Western Michigan Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Ohio-Western Michigan on Nov. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Ohio vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ohio-Western Michigan, Ohio is the favorite at -150, and Western Michigan is +125.

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 28.7 67 24.2 68 52.5 9 Western Michigan 22.3 107 19.0 23 46.7 9

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Stadium: Waldo Stadium

