Bucks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: SCHN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-3) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (5-3) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Bucks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 231.5 -162 +136

Bucks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (50.5%)

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.

In the Bucks' nine games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

This season, six of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of nine chances.

Bucks games this year have gone over the total in four of nine opportunities (44.4%).

Milwaukee has been better against the spread at home (4-1-0) than away (2-2-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more frequently at home (three of five, 60%) than away (one of four, 25%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.8 points, 9.8 boards and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 24 points, 2.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18 points, 5.4 assists and 6.5 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Tari Eason is averaging 12.1 points, 2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.4 points, 12.9 boards and 6.6 assists for the Bucks.

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is sinking 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Bucks 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 2 blocks (fifth in league).

The Bucks are receiving 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Cole Anthony.

Per game, Gary Trent Jr. provides the Bucks 11.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0 blocks.

