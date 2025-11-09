Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOK

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-6) are big, 10.5-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-1) at FedExForum on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The game begins at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOK. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 234.5 -500 +385

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (51.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread five times in 10 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 3-7-0 this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over six times.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over 40% of the time (four out of 10 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (50%). It has covered two times in four games at home and three times in six games when playing on the road.

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in three of four home games (75%), compared to three of six road games (50%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 33 points, 5 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Ajay Mitchell averages 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 3.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant averages 20.1 points for the Grizzlies, plus 3.9 boards and 7.9 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 15 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 53.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12 points, 6.3 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Jock Landale's numbers on the season are 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 57.7% of his shots from the field and 54.2% from 3-point range (sixth in NBA), with an average of 1.3 treys.

