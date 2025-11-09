Knicks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: YES and MSG

The New York Knicks (5-3) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they look to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (1-8) on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on YES and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -16.5 230.5 -1205 +750

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (85.4%)

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Nets' nine games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over five times out of nine chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in six of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year, Brooklyn is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-2-1 ATS (.250).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (80%, four of five) compared to on the road (50%, two of four).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.3 points, 3.9 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 16 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18.1 points, 2.4 assists and 6 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 7.9 points, 6.9 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.9% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples (seventh in NBA).

The Nets are receiving 14.9 points, 7.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets receive 10.9 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Nets are receiving 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Per game, Tyrese Martin gives the Nets 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

