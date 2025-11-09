Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL

The Boston Celtics (4-6) are 4-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (4-5) at Kia Center on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The game begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSFL. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4 227.5 -166 +140

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (53.4%)

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Celtics have three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times out of 10 chances this season.

Celtics games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

Orlando has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (1-3-0) than it does on the road (2-3-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the total in two of four home games (50%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in three of five matchups (60%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Boston has a better winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.200, 1-3-1).

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have finished over three of five times at home (60%), and two of five on the road (40%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Franz Wagner averages 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Desmond Bane is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 50% from downtown (10th in NBA), with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Black is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.6 assists.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is also draining 53.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Derrick White averages 14.3 points, 3.5 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The Celtics are getting 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Neemias Queta.

Josh Minott averages 9.4 points, 6.7 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

