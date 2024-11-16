Jake Paul and Mike Tyson squared off in a much-hyped boxing match on Friday, November 15th on Netflix.

The fight was scheduled to go eight, two-minute rounds.

Who Won the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight?

Paul was named the winner by unanimous decision over Tyson. The three judges scored the fight 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

Paul improves to 11-1 in his boxing career with 7 of the wins being via knockout.

The loss for Tyson was his third consecutive loss (though his first since 2005), bringing his career record to 50-7.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.