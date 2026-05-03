Red Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Red Sox vs Astros Game Info

Boston Red Sox (13-20) vs. Houston Astros (13-21)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SCHN

Red Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-158) | HOU: (+134)

BOS: (-158) | HOU: (+134) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-160)

BOS: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-2, 3.09 ERA vs Cody Bolton (Astros) - 0-1, 5.79 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Ranger Suarez (2-2) against the Astros and Cody Bolton (0-1). Suarez's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Suarez's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. Bolton has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros failed to cover in both chances. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one Bolton start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.6%)

Red Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Red Sox, Houston is the underdog at +134, and Boston is -158 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Astros are -160 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +130.

The over/under for Red Sox-Astros on May 3 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 2-1 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 16 of their 33 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 11-22-0 against the spread in their 33 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 7-10 in those games.

Houston has a record of 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (33.3%).

In the 34 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-10-1).

The Astros have a 13-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471. He's batting .306 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 30 hits, which is best among Boston batters this season. He's batting .263 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .263 and a slugging percentage of .257 this season.

Jarren Duran has two home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .176 this season.

Duran enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 42 hits with a .438 on-base percentage and a .685 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .331.

He ranks seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Christian Walker is batting .309 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is currently 21st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Carlos Correa is hitting .296 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .248 with eight doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Astros Head to Head

5/2/2026: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2026: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/31/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2026: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2025: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/12/2025: 14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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