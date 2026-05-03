Cavaliers vs. Raptors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 3

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Toronto Raptors are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Sunday, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The series is knotted up at 3-3. The matchup's over/under is set at 210.5.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8.5 210.5 -300 +245

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (64.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 33-47-2 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 42 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 82 opportunities (40.2%).

In home games, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (17-23-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-24-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 17 times in 41 opportunities this season (41.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 24 times in 41 opportunities (58.5%).

This year, Toronto is 20-21-0 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 46.3% of the time at home (19 of 41), and 34.1% of the time on the road (14 of 41).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

James Harden is averaging 23.6 points, 8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 assists and 9 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.1 points, 7.5 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 50.7% of his shots from the field.

The Raptors get 21.5 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Raptors get 11.2 points per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili, plus 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jamal Shead averages 6.6 points, 1.7 boards and 5.4 assists. He is making 36.7% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

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