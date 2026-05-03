Pistons vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 3

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ABC

The Detroit Pistons are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The point total is 202.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8.5 202.5 -319 +260

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (77%)

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 44-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 37 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

The Magic have hit the over 54.9% of the time this year (45 of 82 games with a set point total).

Detroit sports a worse record against the spread in home games (21-19-1) than it does in road games (23-16-1).

In home games, the Pistons go over the total 48.8% of the time (20 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (20 of 41 contests).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .476 (20-22-0). Away, it is .425 (17-23-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over more often at home (24 of 42, 57.1%) than away (21 of 40, 52.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points, 5.5 boards and 9.9 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 boards and 5.2 assists for the Magic.

Per game, Desmond Bane gets the Magic 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Per game, Jalen Suggs provides the Magic 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

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