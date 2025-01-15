Who Is the Home Team for the 2025 CFP National Championship?

The College Football Playoff National Championship is set to kick off on Monday, January 20th, marking the first championship under the new 12-team playoff format.

Both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish played at home in the first round of the College Football Playoff back in December. However, fans eager to support their team in the championship will need to hit the road since the title game will take place at a neutral site.

Despite the game being played in a neutral location, one team will still have "home field advantage". Let’s break down how that works.

Where Will the CFP National Championship Game Take Place?

The national championship game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia -- the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. This venue was predetermined as the host site before the College Football Playoff began.

Who Is the Home Team for the CFP National Championship?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be the home team for the National Championship game. This means Notre Dame will be at the home sideline, where the Atlanta Falcons typically stay for NFL games.

This also affects the sections where fans of each team can purchase tickets.

How Is Home Field Advantage Determined?

Home field advantage is based on which team is the highest seed in the Selection Committee rankings. Notre Dame was ranked No. 7, while the Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked No. 8.

You can find the full CFP bracket here.

Betting Odds for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

