Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (72-52) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-65)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FOX

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | MIN: (+114)

DET: (-134) | MIN: (+114) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | MIN: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | MIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 11-4, 3.50 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 3-4, 5.11 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (11-4) for the Tigers and Zebby Matthews (3-4) for the Twins. Mize and his team have a record of 12-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team has a record of 11-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Matthews starts. The Twins have a 2-2 record in Matthews' four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Detroit is +114 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

Tigers versus Twins on Aug. 16 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 51 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 39-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 57-61-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have a 16-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 7-12 (36.8%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-61-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 59-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 106 hits. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .406.

He is 63rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .241 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in MLB.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 124 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .508.

Zach McKinstry is batting .260 with a .337 OBP and 40 RBI for Detroit this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.555) while leading the Twins in hits (96). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 113th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ryan Jeffers has racked up an on-base percentage of .352, a team-best for the Twins.

Brooks Lee is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

