Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (77-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-59)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSWI

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | CIN: (+112)

MIL: (-132) | CIN: (+112) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140)

MIL: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 11-2, 3.49 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.60 ERA

The probable starters are Quinn Priester (11-2) for the Brewers and Zack Littell (9-8) for the Reds. Priester's team is 10-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Priester's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Reds have an 11-13-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Reds are 8-6 in Littell's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.4%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +116 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -140.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Brewers-Reds on Aug. 16, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (70.3%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 32-9 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 119 opportunities.

The Brewers are 71-48-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 34 of the 65 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.3%).

Cincinnati has a record of 15-23 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (39.5%).

The Reds have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-66-5).

The Reds are 61-55-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 119 hits, batting .272 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with a double, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

William Contreras is batting .262 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .360.

His batting average is 68th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Contreras takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Brice Turang has collected 121 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .298 with 33 walks and 58 runs scored.

Frelick takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 131 hits with a .461 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 48th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl's .372 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .391.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Matt McLain has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .224.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

