Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (65-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-62)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | STL: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 12-5, 2.94 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 11-5, 4.06 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (12-5, 2.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Sonny Gray (11-5, 4.06 ERA). When Fried starts, his team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season. When Fried starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 15-9. The Cardinals have a 12-10-0 ATS record in Gray's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 5-2 record in Gray's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.4%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +124 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Yankees are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +115 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -138.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

Yankees versus Cardinals, on Aug. 16, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 57, or 56.4%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 42 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 51-69-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have a 31-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, St. Louis has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-54-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 61-57-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.442), slugging percentage (.680) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .330 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Anthony Volpe has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .217/.286/.418.

Trent Grisham is batting .242 with a .347 OBP and 46 RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .402. Both lead the Cardinals. He's batting .279.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson has racked up 107 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is hitting .255 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Masyn Winn has 26 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while batting .265.

Yankees vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/15/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/1/2024: 14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/30/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2023: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/1/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/7/2022: 12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2022: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2022: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

