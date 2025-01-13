2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket Updated After Semifinals

The Semifinals of the College Football Playoff was played last week, which means there are just two teams left in the all-new 12-team playoff format.

Here’s the current bracket, schedule, and how the playoff seeding works.

College Football Playoff 12-Team Format

The College Football Playoff has a new format this year that offers more fan bases the opportunity to root for their favorite team in the postseason.

The 12 teams that made the playoff consisted of the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams.

How College Football Playoff Seeding Works

The four highest-ranked conference champions (Oregon, Arizona State, Georgia, and Boise State) received the top four seeds and was awarded a first-round bye.

The next-closest conference champion was seeded wherever they're ranked at the conclusion of the regular season (Clemson).

Non-conference champions ranked inside the top four didn't receive a top-four seed; instead they were seeded beginning at No. 5.

2024-25 College Football Playoff Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket based on the standings as of January 13th.

Where Will the Playoff Games Be Hosted?

The First Round games were hosted by the higher-seeded team.

The rest of the game locations have been predetermined. For the Quarterfinals, the sites were:

Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona)

(Glendale, Arizona) Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia)

(Atlanta, Georgia) Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

(Pasadena, California) Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana)

For the Semifinals, the sites were:

Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, FL)

(Miami Gardens, FL) Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX)

The National Championship will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

