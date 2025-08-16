Guardians vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Atlanta Braves.

Guardians vs Braves Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (63-58) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-68)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSSO

Guardians vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155)

CLE: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-5, 4.11 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 3-3, 5.03 ERA

The probable starters are Slade Cecconi (5-5) for the Guardians and Joey Wentz (3-3) for the Braves. When Cecconi starts, his team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season. Cecconi's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). When Wentz starts, the Braves are 1-4-0 against the spread. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for four Wentz starts this season -- they lost every game.

Guardians vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (51.9%)

Guardians vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Braves, Cleveland is the favorite at -116, and Atlanta is -102 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Braves are +155 to cover, while the Guardians are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Braves contest on Aug. 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs Braves Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (63.5%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 30-18 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 118 opportunities.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 61-57-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 10 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (27.8%).

Atlanta has a record of 7-24 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (22.6%).

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-60-7).

The Braves have gone 50-66-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 132 hits and an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .523. He's batting .295.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .277 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifiers, he is 35th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .225/.317/.335.

Kyle Manzardo has 21 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 123 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Braves. He's batting .265.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads his team with a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .426.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 125th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Michael Harris II is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Guardians vs Braves Head to Head

8/15/2025: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/28/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/27/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/26/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/4/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/3/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

