Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

In MLB action on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-89)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-184) | COL: (+154)

ARI: (-184) | COL: (+154) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104)

ARI: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.46 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-9, 6.35 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.35 ERA). Nelson's team is 10-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nelson's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Rockies have a 10-6-0 ATS record in Dollander's 16 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Dollander's starts this season, and they went 3-12 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (65%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +154 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -125 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +104.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rockies on Aug. 16 is 11.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (52.1%) in those games.

This year Arizona has won eight of 14 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 57-62-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have a 29-85 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Colorado has a 19-65 record (winning only 22.6% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-63-4).

The Rockies have a 48-70-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 41 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .385.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 22 doubles, 14 triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Carroll takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads his team in OBP (.399) and total hits (100) this season.

Marte enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .244 with a .294 OBP and 62 RBI for Arizona this season.

Gurriel enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.532) while pacing the Rockies in hits (112). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck has a .341 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .456.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman has 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks while batting .304.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/21/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

