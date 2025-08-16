Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (68-54) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-66)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN2

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-220) | BAL: (+184)

HOU: (-220) | BAL: (+184) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-102) | BAL: +1.5 (-118)

HOU: -1.5 (-102) | BAL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 3-1, 5.02 ERA vs Rico Garcia (Orioles) - 0-0, 3.71 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jason Alexander (3-1) for the Astros and Rico Garcia for the Orioles. Alexander's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Alexander's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Garcia did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.5%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Orioles, Houston is the favorite at -220, and Baltimore is +184 playing on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Houston is -102 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Orioles on Aug. 16, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 42, or 53.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 121 opportunities.

The Astros are 61-60-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles are 29-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-65-4).

The Orioles have a 54-65-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 115 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .318 and slugging .492.

His batting average is second among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Pena takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Yainer Diaz is batting .252 with a .420 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Christian Walker is batting .232 with a .298 OBP and 65 RBI for Houston this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.351) and slugging percentage (.466), while pacing the Orioles in hits (122, while batting .283).

Including all qualifying players, he is 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 43rd in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .300.

His batting average ranks 104th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 130th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .232 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .268 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros vs Orioles Head to Head

8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2024: 14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

