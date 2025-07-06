White Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago White Sox (29-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-68)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and CHSN

White Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-118) | COL: (-100)

CHW: (-118) | COL: (-100) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156)

CHW: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 11 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

White Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-6, 3.86 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-9, 6.65 ERA

The White Sox will give the nod to Shane Smith (3-6, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.65 ERA). When Smith starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. This will be Smith's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. When Dollander starts, the Rockies have gone 8-6-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 2-11 record in Dollander's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

White Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.6%)

White Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -118 favorite on the road.

White Sox vs Rockies Spread

The White Sox are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The White Sox are +130 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -156.

The White Sox-Rockies game on July 6 has been given an over/under of 11 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The White Sox came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -118 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 85 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 46-39-0 against the spread in their 85 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies are 18-65 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Colorado has a record of 17-64 (21%).

The Rockies have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-49-3).

The Rockies have a 34-52-0 record ATS this season (covering only 39.5% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago with 70 hits and an OBP of .302, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398. He's batting .223.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 139th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .233 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Chase Meidroth has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .299 this season.

Lenyn Sosa has six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 85 hits with a .328 on-base percentage and a .518 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 38th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 49th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .246 with eight doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .210.

White Sox vs Rockies Head to Head

7/4/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-4 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/29/2024: 11-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/19/2023: 11-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2023: 14-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

14-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2022: 3-0 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-0 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/13/2022: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2022: 6-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!