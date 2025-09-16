Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16
Odds updated as of 2:14 p.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Nationals Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (67-83) vs. Washington Nationals (62-88)
- Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN and FDSSO
Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 5-5, 2.52 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 5-14, 4.14 ERA
The Braves will call on Chris Sale (5-5) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (5-14). Sale and his team have a record of 8-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. The Nationals have gone 14-14-0 ATS in Gore's 28 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 7-11 in those games.
Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (55.8%)
Braves vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.
Braves vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Nationals are -128 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +106.
Braves vs Nationals Over/Under
- The Braves-Nationals contest on Sept. 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.
Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!
Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Braves have been victorious in 47, or 51.1%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 25-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 144 opportunities.
- The Braves are 63-81-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals have gone 53-69 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.4% of those games).
- Washington has gone 28-40 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (41.2%).
- The Nationals have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-60-7).
- The Nationals have a 72-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 159 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .483. He's batting .277.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .240 with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 111th, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 133rd.
- Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.
- Michael Harris II has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.258/.389.
- Harris brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with .
- Marcell Ozuna has been key for Atlanta with 103 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .399.
- Ozuna has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles and two walks.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams is batting .263 with 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 69th in slugging.
- James Wood has collected 143 hits with a .353 on-base percentage while slugging .467. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .257.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 76th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Garcia is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- Josh Bell has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks while batting .231.
Braves vs Nationals Head to Head
- 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!