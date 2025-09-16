Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:14 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (67-83) vs. Washington Nationals (62-88)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSSO

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

ATL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 5-5, 2.52 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 5-14, 4.14 ERA

The Braves will call on Chris Sale (5-5) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (5-14). Sale and his team have a record of 8-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. The Nationals have gone 14-14-0 ATS in Gore's 28 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 7-11 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.8%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Nationals are -128 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +106.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The Braves-Nationals contest on Sept. 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 47, or 51.1%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 25-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 144 opportunities.

The Braves are 63-81-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 53-69 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.4% of those games).

Washington has gone 28-40 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (41.2%).

The Nationals have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-60-7).

The Nationals have a 72-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 159 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .483. He's batting .277.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .240 with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 111th, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 133rd.

Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Michael Harris II has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.258/.389.

Harris brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with .

Marcell Ozuna has been key for Atlanta with 103 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Ozuna has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles and two walks.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .263 with 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 69th in slugging.

James Wood has collected 143 hits with a .353 on-base percentage while slugging .467. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .257.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 76th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Josh Bell has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks while batting .231.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

