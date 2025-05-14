Which WNBA Players Have the Most Career Triple-Doubles?

Just 18 different WNBA players have recorded a triple-double across the league's regular season history. Of those, only six have multiple regular season triple-doubles to their name.

Let's run through that list of WNBA players who have the most triple-doubles in the league's regular-season history.

WNBA Players With Most Triple-Doubles

Here is the full list of WNBA players to record a triple-double, followed by a breakdown of the six players with multiple triple-doubles in the regular season.

Player Triple-Doubles Alyssa Thomas 11 Sabrina Ionescu 4 Candace Parker 3 Chelsea Gray 2 Courtney Williams 2 Caitlin Clark 2 Sheryl Swoopes 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

1. Alyssa Thomas (11)

Longtime Connecticut Sun (and now Phoenix Mercury) forward Alyssa Thomas has recorded the most triple-doubles in WNBA history with 11. Thomas has also recorded 4 postseason triple-doubles, bringing her career total to 15.

For her career, Alyssa Thomas has averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. All 11 of her career triple-doubles have occurred in the last three seasons.

2. Sabrina Ionescu (4)

Current New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has only played four full seasons in the WNBA, but that hasn't stopped her from racking up 4 triple-doubles -- second-most in league history.

The 27-year-old has averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for her career. Sabrina did not record a single triple-double last year after notching at least one in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

3. Candace Parker (3)

Three-time WNBA Champion Candace Parker is third in WNBA history with 3 career triple-doubles. Her first triple-double came in 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks. Her other two both came during her 2022 season with the Chicago Sky.

Parker averaged 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for her career. She led the WNBA in rebounding three times (2008, 2009, 2020) while pacing the league in assists once (2015).

4. Chelsea Gray, Courtney Williams, Caitlin Clark (2)

After Thomas, Ionescu, and Parker, only three other WNBA players have multiple career triple-doubles.

Aces point guard Chelsea Gray first recorded a triple-double in 2019 before doing so again in 2023.

Current Lynx guard Courtney Williams logged a pair of triple-doubles in 2023 as a member of the Chicago Sky.

Finally, Caitlin Clark recorded two triple-doubles during her rookie season. Clark is the only rookie in WNBA history to record even one triple-double.

