Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (66-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSOH

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-144) | LAA: (+122)

CIN: (-144) | LAA: (+122) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

CIN: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 5-3, 2.47 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-8, 4.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (5-3) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (6-8) will take the ball for the Angels. Greene's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Greene's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 15-8-0 ATS in Hendricks' 23 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 9-10 record in Hendricks' 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (60.1%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Reds, Los Angeles is the underdog at +122, and Cincinnati is -144 playing on the road.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Angels. The Reds are +116 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -140.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Angels game on Aug. 19, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (54%) in those games.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win eight times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 46 of 119 chances this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 63-56-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 47.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (43-48).

Los Angeles has a 26-27 record (winning 49.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Angels have played in 123 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-5).

The Angels have a 68-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (134) this season. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .233 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 119 hits. He's batting .267 while slugging .383.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 52nd, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 133rd.

Spencer Steer is batting .240 with a .398 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Steer has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Gavin Lux has five home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has collected 110 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .237 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players, he is 131st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 26th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .391 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .360.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .269 with 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 27 walks while batting .228.

Reds vs Angels Head to Head

8/18/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/21/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/20/2024: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/23/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/23/2023: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

