Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 5:18 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (69-56) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-220) | SF: (+184)

SD: (-220) | SF: (+184) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-104) | SF: +1.5 (-115)

SD: -1.5 (-104) | SF: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 12-4, 2.87 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 1-2, 9.90 ERA

The Padres will look to Nick Pivetta (12-4) versus the Giants and Kai-Wei Teng (1-2). Pivetta and his team have a record of 14-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Pivetta's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-6. Teng has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants failed to cover in both chances. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Teng starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (63.5%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

The Padres vs Giants moneyline has San Diego as a -220 favorite, while San Francisco is a +184 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (-104 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -115 to cover.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

Padres versus Giants on Aug. 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 39 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 3-2 when favored by -220 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 68-55-0 in 123 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 47.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-24).

San Francisco has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-63-6).

The Giants have a 54-71-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 140 hits, which is best among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .290 with 50 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .264 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 59th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Luis Arraez has hit six homers with a team-high .398 SLG this season.

Arraez heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .263 with a .332 OBP and 43 RBI for San Diego this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up 121 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both statistics. He's batting .257 and slugging .469.

He is 89th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Devers enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with a double, four home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 28 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 39 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Willy Adames is hitting .222 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks.

Heliot Ramos' .408 slugging percentage leads his team.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!