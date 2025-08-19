Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 5:18 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-89)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+158)

LAD: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+158) Total: 12 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-2, 3.86 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-6, 6.75 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan (3-2) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-6). When Sheehan starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 3-8-0 ATS in Gomber's 11 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Gomber's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (70.8%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +220 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+158 to cover), and Los Angeles is -192 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Rockies contest on Aug. 19 has been set at 12, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 63, or 58.3%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 12 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 50-73-0 against the spread in their 123 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 117 total times this season. They've finished 32-85 in those games.

Colorado has a record of 6-32 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (15.8%).

In the 121 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-65-4).

The Rockies have collected a 51-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.621) and total hits (136) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He ranks 25th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a triple, four walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified hitters, he is 117th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Freeman heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 124 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.527) and leads the Rockies in hits (113). He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Jordan Beck paces his team with a .336 OBP. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .453.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while batting .258.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .296 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

