Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Guardians.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-60)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and CLEG

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-176) | CLE: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-176) | CLE: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 5-7, 5.40 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 9-9, 4.48 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (9-9). Rodríguez's team is 7-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodriguez's team has won 46.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-7). The Guardians have a 14-9-0 ATS record in Bibee's 23 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 4-6 in Bibee's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Guardians moneyline has Arizona as a -116 favorite, while Cleveland is a -102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Guardians are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Guardians contest on Aug. 19, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 37, or 50%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 32-32 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 60 of 122 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 57-65-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 29 of the 66 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 24-31 (43.6%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-62-4 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have gone 63-58-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 42 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 74th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, 14 triples, 27 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualified, he ranks 99th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Carroll enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 103 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which lead the Diamondbacks this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been key for Arizona with 112 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Gurriel brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 133 hits with a .363 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .290.

He is 18th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Steven Kwan is batting .280 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while batting .227.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Head to Head

8/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/7/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2024: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/18/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/16/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

